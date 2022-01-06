From Amarillo to Chicago and Back: Lance Garza on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO. Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s not always an easy decision to come back to Amarillo once you’ve moved away, but that’s what happened to Lance Garza during the pandemic.

Read the description of this week’s Hey Amarillo podcast episode below, and click here to listen to the episode.

“A conversation with Lance Garza, owner of Bitter Buffalo Records and one of the partners at Caliche. Lance grew up in Amarillo before departing during his high school years. But in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, he and his wife decided to move back here from Chicago. More than a year later, Lance tells host Jason Boyett about the growth and opportunity he recognized in Amarillo—especially within the local creative scene—and why that encouraged him to invest in this community. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty and SKP Creative.”