Fright Fest Returns at Six Flags Over Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –After a one-year hiatus, Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Over Texas.

This event includes three new haunted houses as well as a number of daytime events for the kids and families.

Three new haunted houses provide new terrors this year (additional fee required):

 LABSICS: CLASSIFIED (NEW): The mysterious bio-engineering laboratory, Labsics,

has had a breakout! Creature specimens run amok in the facility, lurking and attacking

from every dark corner. Rescuers, sent in to control the situation, are now contaminated

with deadly bio-toxins! Try to escape the chaos and live to tell the tale of this

CLASSIFIED terror!

 The Do Drop Inn: Dead and Breakfast (NEW): Just off the road, there’s a spot for tired

travelers at this gingerbread-scented Bed and Breakfast, or as the locals call it, “Dead

and Breakfast.” No one is ever seen checking out!

 Killer Theater (NEW): Step into an abandoned theater and venture deep into the

industrial underworld. Unexpected horror emerges at every turn, as grungy creatures

that feed on fear lurk in the boiler room and sewer tunnel below. Don’t look back, as the

only way out is further underground.

 Piggy’s Blood Shed: A long-forgotten roadside attraction along Route 666, this hog

farm, famous for its bacon and BBQ, is open under new ownership. So be leery

travelers, you may find yourself as the next blue-plate special on Piggy’s menu. Its

horror gone hold wild!

 Curse of Ra: When explorers enter through these ancient Egyptian portals they will be

transported into the Valley of the Kings where the great Pharaoh Ra’s tomb is buried.

Despite the warning etched above the entrance, “Death To All That Enter,” those eager

to find the treasure trove are not deterred.

 Art of Torture: What looks to be an unknown and abandoned warehouse has quite a

different tale. Within the decaying rusted walls is a studio like no other and in its

hallowed halls is an artist, so sick and so twisted that their creative work will live on in

nightmares. Is it truly art, or will unassuming visitors be the next masterpiece?

Three interactive photo-up scare zones will leave guests with nowhere to hide:

 Fear Forest (NEW): Terrifying creatures lurk around every corner in this frightful forest.

Expect the unexpected while meandering through these terrifying trees.

 Freak Town: Once a thriving traveling circus, Freaktown Side Show quickly lost its

reputation when jealousy within its community lead to “elimination.” Today, outsiders are

not welcome inside, or even near, what’s left of the tent.

 Voodoo Swamp: The original zombie myth came to life in the swamps and bayous of

New Orleans decades ago. Now the spirits are calling the Caddo Lake Barge area their

new home. Cursed are those who enter the Voodoo Swamp!

Six all-new shows will have guests screaming for more:

 Love at First Fright: The Southern Palace sets the stage, where we find Witchie in

search of a brain for her beloved Frankie. With the help of Wolfie, Igor, and the rest of

the castle residents, the unsuspecting Jack and Katie may provide the perfect match.

 Monster Shoppe: Angela, the owner of the Monster Shoppe, and her not-so-scary

friends sing and dance to fun Halloween favorites such as “Purple People Eater” and

“Jump in the Line.”

 Hellz Bellz: This group of unassuming ladies check into their favorite hotel to unveil their

darkest secrets and release the skeletons in their closet. Parental guidance suggested.

 Final Rock Out: This end-of-the-night finale will feature high-energy dance and songs

from classic 80s rock bands.

 Day of the Dead Mariachis and Halloween Jazz Band: Experience the sights and

sounds of Halloween and Día de los Muertos on the Carousel Stage with mariachis and

jazz band performances.

In addition to the 45 rides and attractions at the park, guests can experience frightening updates

to some guest favorites, including:

 Scarousel: A deranged spirit has taken over this nostalgic ride – providing a spooky, but

not-so-scary ride!

 Coasters in the Dark: Once the sun sets, the most terrifying coasters become even

scarier in the dark! Enter the darkness with nighttime rides on Titan, New Texas Giant,

BATMAN: The Ride and MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast.

 Plus other surprises!