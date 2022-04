AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library are hosting their Spring Book Sale April 21st to 23rd.

Thursday, April 21st, 10am to 6pm

Friday, April 22nd, 10am to 6pm

Saturday. April 23rd, 10am to 4pm



They have a lot to choose from! Fiction and Non-Fiction, Adults, young adults and kids! Puzzles, DVDs, books on CD, music CDs