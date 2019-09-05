Friends of Fogelberg Raises Awareness for Prostate Cancer

Friends of Fogelberg is hosting its annual benefit concert for prostate cancer awareness on Friday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Center for the Performing Arts, and will feature a host of popular area musicians on stage throughout the evening. For tickets, click here.

Funds raised by the concert benefit Benefit Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation and Olivia’s Angels.

There is a free PSA screening on Saturday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1900 Medi Park Drive.

Additionally, Friends of Fogelberg will provide details of a partnership with Friends of AJ Swope, an Amarillo-based group raising money for the AJ Swope Plaza, Texas Panhandle Walk of Fame and Texas Panhandle First Responders Memorial in downtown Amarillo.

Friends of Fogelberg takes its name from the late Dan Fogelberg, a popular American musician, songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist who died from prostate cancer in 2007. Amarillo musician Joe Ed Coffman, a longtime fan of Fogelberg’s music, started the benefit as a way to honor the last wishes of Fogelberg, who urged men to take measures to prevent and detect prostate cancer.

AJ Swope was a well-known musician based in Amarillo who died in a car crash in 2013. In addition to his musical career, Swope was a gifted broadcast journalist and later a leader in the region’s wind energy industry through his role as executive director at Class 4 Winds. The proposed AJ Swope Plaza will be privately funded and given to the citizens of Amarillo as a public greenspace adjacent to Hodgetown on city-owned land at Southeast Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street.