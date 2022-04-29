AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a group of individual rescuers coming together to help homeless and at-risk dogs in the area. Combined they have 50 years of experience and work to save dogs from homeless situations, from local animal shelters, and from abused situations.

On April 30th, they’re offering free microchipping for the first 100 dogs at their location thanks to Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Saturday from 11-2 at Robinson Family Feed Store.

First 100 are free, next 50 are $15 each.

Includes lifetime registry.

Lots of puppies, dogs, food truck and samples

Please make sure your pet is appropriately leashed or in a crate.