AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —How would $1,000 worth of gas or other items sound right now?

That’s available with the Rotary Club of Amarillo’s “The Great Raffle for Free Gas” event.

They will only have 60 tickets available, that cost $100 dollars. The winner will get a stack of Toot’n Totum “cash cards” worth $1,000.

Email rotaryof@arn.net or click here to request tickets.