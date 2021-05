AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City provides free medial care and referral services to the community.

Right now at 84 different Toot’n Totum stores they’ve got a $5 raffle ticket available for purchase.

For each ticket purchased, you get the chance to win free gas, car washes, oil changes and even BBQ from Toot’n Totum.

For more information on Heal the City click here.