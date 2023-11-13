AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Vision Specialists are planning on making this year’s toy drive even bigger and better than the previous eleven years. The annual event, which provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy, is responsible for collecting over $500,000 worth of toys for the Amarillo community in the last 11 years.

For the last 9 years, the toys have been donated to the Amarillo chapter of Toys for Tots. It also provided 1,864 free exams for patients who might otherwise be unable to afford them.

“We’re just trying to do our part to give back to the community,” said Dr. Shauna Thornhill, OD, owner of Amarillo Vision Specialists. “There’s no better way to do that than by helping make Christmas merry for kids.” This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 18th. The Grand location will be collecting toys and performing free eye exams all day.

The toy drive has grown each year, becoming a community event including dancers from The Edge Dance studio, singers from Shellie Stapp Productions, performances from the Caprock Cheerleaders and Caprockettes, performances from the Highland Park Drumline and Color Guard, and a visit from Santa Claus.

In addition to Wal-Mart generously matching toy donations, several other local and national businesses have contributed everything from toy donations to giveaways to refreshments for participants. If you or your company are interested in donating, please call us at (806) 372-1977 for more information.