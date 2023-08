AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Wade Gordon Academy is offering two days of free back-to-school haircuts.

Families can take kids by the Academy located at 2520 Paramount Blvd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 7th and 14th.

This is a “walk-ins” only event, but a great opportunity to get your kid’s hair cut before they head back to class.