AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —When Jason Boyett started the Hey Amarillo podcast, his first guest was then-Mayor Ginger Nelson.

It’s no surprise that for his 300th episode the outgoing Mayor be his special guest during a live taping of the episode on May 5th.

You can listen to that episode here.

A conversation with outgoing Amarillo mayor Ginger Nelson, recorded in front of a live audience at Arts in the Sunset. To celebrate the 300th episode of this podcast, Jason Boyett hosted a live show on May 5, 2023, interviewing Nelson—who’d served as the guest for the very first episode of Hey Amarillo in September 2017. In this episode, Nelson reflects on her tenure as mayor, answering questions about her nationally recognized COVID-19 response, her cancer treatment during the pandemic, the Civic Center controversies, the outcry related to her drag show letter, her personal faith and much more. This episode is sponsored by the Texas Route 66 Festival.