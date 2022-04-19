AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —For King + Country is a quadruple Grammy-winning group of songwriters. They are Australia=born and Nashville-based, and are excited to showcase their new album What Are We Waiting For?.

What Are We Waiting For? marks profound personal and professional growth for the brothers following the double GRAMMY-winning album, Burn the Ships; it reflects the state of the world and their growth as men, fathers, husbands, and especially humans.

COVID and the lockdown time gave the Billboard Music Award winners the opportunity for full immersion into their music. Life slowed down enough to allow an exhale, to take stock of life, count their blessings and sound a call of compassion, togetherness and celebration.