AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The High Plains Food Bank’s concert series FoodStock ’21 kicks off May 28th at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

This event will have six different concerts for the public to enjoy while helping out the High Plains Food Bank.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. each night.

Admission is a suggested $10 or more per person.

For more information on the HPFB click here.