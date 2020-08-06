Food, Wine, and Art: A Night of Artists and Chefs to Feature Amarillo

New TV series to be shot later this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s six nights full of art, wine, and food. A Night of Artists and Chefs will feature a 5,000 square foot art installation along with delicious food made by three of Amarillo’s finest chefs using local ingredients as well as Texas-made wine.

This event will only have 50 guests each night so that social distancing and other Covid-19 safety measures can be followed.

This event will include appetizers, a fish course, entrees, and desserts. The event will be from August 20th to the 22nd as well as August 27th through the 29th.

For more information, a look at the menu and to buy tickets click here.