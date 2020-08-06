Food, Wine, and Art: A Night of Artists and Chefs to Feature Amarillo

Studio 4

New TV series to be shot later this month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s six nights full of art, wine, and food. A Night of Artists and Chefs will feature a 5,000 square foot art installation along with delicious food made by three of Amarillo’s finest chefs using local ingredients as well as Texas-made wine.

This event will only have 50 guests each night so that social distancing and other Covid-19 safety measures can be followed.

This event will include appetizers, a fish course, entrees, and desserts. The event will be from August 20th to the 22nd as well as August 27th through the 29th.

For more information, a look at the menu and to buy tickets click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss