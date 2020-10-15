Food Distribution Events Planned This Weekend

Oscar Amuz, with Volunteers in Action, loads groceries into cars during a food distribution event, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We have enough things to worry about, where to find your next meal shouldn’t be one of them.

This weekend a number of organizations are hosting food distribution events, here are some of the ones we have found.

Also if you’re in need of baby food items you visit the Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs Center City location at 1501 S Taylor.

They’ve got a surplus of baby food and all of their services and items are free.

They’re open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have any questions call 806-350-7584.