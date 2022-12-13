AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —December is Safe Toys & Games Month and we’re putting the focus on that as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Last year more than 152,000 toy-related emergency department-treated injuries happened with two deaths. The fatalities involved choking on a small part of a toy or suffocating. Experts say it’s important to think about safety when purchasing toys and games.

Experts say you can call the National Battery Ingestion Hotline at 1-800-498-8666 if you have any worries. You can also call the Poison Control Center at 1-(800) 222-1222. It’s not a bad idea to go ahead and program those numbers in your phone because we don’t always think clearly in an emergency.

If you have questions, talk to your child’s pediatrician. The InfantRisk Center can also be a resource.

InfantRisk Center At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com