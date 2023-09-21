AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The fall season and change of weather is also bringing on more cases of Flu, Covid-19 and RSV, but there are vaccines available for all three of these which can reduce symptoms and help prevent getting sick.

Flu

When it comes to the flu shot, it protects against the four viruses that research indicates will be the most common during the upcoming flu season.



· Flu vaccination can keep you from getting sick with flu.

· Flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.

· Flu vaccination can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization.

· Flu vaccination is an important preventive tool for people with certain chronic health conditions.

· Flu vaccination during pregnancy helps protect pregnant people from flu during and after pregnancy and helps protect their infants from flu in their first few months of life.

· Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you

· Flu vaccines can be life-saving for children.

There are many flu vaccine options to choose from, but the most important thing is for all people 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine every year. If you have questions about which vaccine is best for you, talk to your doctor or other health care professional.

For most persons who need only one dose of influenza vaccine for the season, vaccination should ideally be offered during September or October. However, vaccination should continue throughout the season as long as influenza viruses are circulating.

Vaccination of moderately or severely ill persons should be deferred until recovery from the acute illness. For persons who are mildly ill or asymptomatic, deferral might be considered to avoid confusing illness symptoms with vaccine reactions.

Common side effects from a flu shot include soreness, redness, and/or swelling where the shot was given, headache (low grade), fever, nausea, muscle aches, and fatigue. The flu shot, like other injections, can occasionally cause fainting.

Covid-19

Cases of Covid-19 are increasing, especially as we see a new variant, but there is a new booster shot available now.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 illness this fall and winter. Updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are available now. If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 2 months, get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself this fall and winter. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death. Vaccination also reduces your chance of suffering the effects of Long COVID, which can develop during or following acute infection and last for an extended duration. The virus that causes COVID-19 is always changing, and protection from COVID-19 vaccines declines over time.

Receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine can restore protection and provide enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States. Last season, those who received a 2022-2023 COVID-19 vaccine saw greater protection against illness and hospitalization than those who did not receive a 2022-2023 vaccine. To date, hundreds of millions of people have safely received a COVID-19 vaccine under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.

Most Americans can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. For people with health insurance, most plans will cover COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to you. People who don’t have health insurance or with health plans that do not cover the cost can get a free vaccine from their local health centers; state, local, tribal, or territorial health department; and pharmacies participating in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program.

RSV

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization. Vaccines are available to protect older adults

from severe RSV. Monoclonal antibody products are available to protect infants and young children from severe RSV. CDC Recommends:

· Adults 60 years of age and older may receive a single dose of RSV vaccine using shared clinical decision-making.

· Infants and young children should receive 1 dose of nirsevimab for all infants younger than 8 months born during or entering their first RSV season. 1 dose of nirsevimab for infants and children 8–19 months old who are at increased risk for severe RSV disease and entering their second RSV season.

If you have any questions about RSV, talk to your healthcare provider.

