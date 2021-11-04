Fleeing Danger: Susan Sherali Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Jason Boyett, host of Hey Amarillo, always finds the most interesting stories to tell on his podcast.

This week is no different. Listen to the latest episode here.

A conversation with Susan Sherali, a third-year medical student and one of nine Afghani siblings who arrived as refugees in 2000. Susan and her family fled the Taliban and happened to end up in Amarillo—and two decades later, continue to love living here. Susan tells host Jason Boyett about learning English at Lamar Elementary and First Baptist Church, practicing her Islamic faith in a predominantly Christian area, and why she’s so grateful for the opportunities she’s been given. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental.