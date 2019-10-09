Flavors of Amarillo Mariachi Festival this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 17th Annual Flavors of Amarillo Mariachi Festival is this Thursday, October 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center South Exhibit Hall.

The event will feature a silent auction, food from over 40 vendors, a salsa contest and the sounds of the Texas Tech Mariachi Band.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets for children ages 2-10 are $5.

Tickets are sold at Amigos & United Supermarkets.

Today on the show, Ronnie Granger from Sunday’s Kitchen made his Hot Salsa.

For more information, click here.