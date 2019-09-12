Five Course Wine Dinner at Crush

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crush is hosting a five-course wine dinner with a special menu created by Chef Smajo. There will be pairings with an assortment of Spanish wines.
The dinner is on Thursday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.
Today’s featured recipe:
Gambas al Ajillo
Ingredients:
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 pound frozen large shrimp (21-25 count) – thawed, peeled, and deveined
- Kosher salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cain (optional)
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry
- 1tablespoon chopped parsley
Procedure:
Slice garlic thinly. Season shrimp with kosher salt and paprika. Mix to coat. Heat garlic and oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until garlic starts to turn golden, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp and increase heat to high. Toss and turn shrimp with tongs until starting to curl but still undercooked, about 2 minutes. Pour in sherry. Cook, stirring continuously until sauce comes up to a boil and shrimp is cooked through, about 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley with a spoon.
Crush
627 S Polk St.
(806) 418-2011
Crush Wine Bar Wolflin
2606 Wolflin Village
(806) 517-2130