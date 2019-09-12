Five Course Wine Dinner at Crush

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crush is hosting a five-course wine dinner with a special menu created by Chef Smajo. There will be pairings with an assortment of Spanish wines.

The dinner is on Thursday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.

Today’s featured recipe:

Gambas al Ajillo

Ingredients:

4 cloves garlic

1 pound frozen large shrimp (21-25 count) – thawed, peeled, and deveined

Kosher salt to taste

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cain (optional)

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons dry sherry

1tablespoon chopped parsley

Procedure:

Slice garlic thinly. Season shrimp with kosher salt and paprika. Mix to coat. Heat garlic and oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until garlic starts to turn golden, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp and increase heat to high. Toss and turn shrimp with tongs until starting to curl but still undercooked, about 2 minutes. Pour in sherry. Cook, stirring continuously until sauce comes up to a boil and shrimp is cooked through, about 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley with a spoon.

Crush

627 S Polk St.

(806) 418-2011



Crush Wine Bar Wolflin

2606 Wolflin Village

(806) 517-2130

