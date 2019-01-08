Fitness with Ralph: Warm-Up Moves
Before you work out, it's important to warm up. Gold's Gym Personal Trainer, Ralph Roberts has three warm-up moves you can start doing now.
Now through February 28th, Gold's Gym is partnering with the March of Dimes for Biceps for Babies. For every membership joined at either Gold's Gym location, Gold's Gym will donate $19 to the 2019 March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction.
Gold's Gym
3000 Blackburn Street
(806) 359-5438
www.Goldsgym.Com/Amarillotx/
Gold's Gym Puckett
3440 Bell St #203
(806) 356-0933
More Stories
-
Jamie Sorcher, “The Gadget Girl” is there to share the…
-
Entries for the 2019 American Advertising Awards are now being accepted.
-
Veteran consumer technology journalist Jennifer Jolly is breaking…