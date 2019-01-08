Fitness with Ralph: Warm-Up Moves Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Before you work out, it's important to warm up. Gold's Gym Personal Trainer, Ralph Roberts has three warm-up moves you can start doing now.

Now through February 28th, Gold's Gym is partnering with the March of Dimes for Biceps for Babies. For every membership joined at either Gold's Gym location, Gold's Gym will donate $19 to the 2019 March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction.

Gold's Gym

3000 Blackburn Street

(806) 359-5438

www.Goldsgym.Com/Amarillotx/

Gold's Gym Puckett

3440 Bell St #203

(806) 356-0933