Fitness with Ralph: Resistance Band Workout Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Gold's Gym Personal Trainer Ralph Roberts has four resistance band exercises that are great for anyone to do on their fitness journey.

Now through February 28th, Gold's Gym is partnering with the March of Dimes for Biceps for Babies. For every membership joined at either Gold's Gym location, Gold's Gym will donate $19 to the 2019 March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction.

Gold's Gym

3000 Blackburn Street

(806) 359-5438

www.Goldsgym.Com/Amarillotx/

Gold's Gym Puckett

3440 Bell St #203

(806) 356-0933

