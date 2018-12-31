Studio 4

Fitness with Ralph: Resistance Band Workout

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 03:10 PM CST

Gold's Gym Personal Trainer Ralph Roberts has four resistance band exercises that are great for anyone to do on their fitness journey. 

Now through February 28th, Gold's Gym is partnering with the March of Dimes for Biceps for Babies. For every membership joined at either Gold's Gym location, Gold's Gym will donate $19 to the 2019 March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. 

Gold's Gym
3000 Blackburn Street
(806) 359-5438
www.Goldsgym.Com/Amarillotx/

Gold's Gym Puckett
3440 Bell St #203
(806) 356-0933
 

    

