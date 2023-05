AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dillard’s Amarillo is helping people get the right bra fit, get some clothing essentials and give back to two different organizations.

On May 26th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., they will donate $2 from every bra, underwear, or shapewear purchased to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Along with that, they’re raising funds to get items for the High Plains Children’s Home.