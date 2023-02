AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a chance to get a great bra or pair of underwear and give back to a great organization.

Dillard’s in Amarillo is hosting their annual Fit for the Cure event on March 3rd.

For every Wacoal bra or underwear that people buy on that day, Dillard’s Amarillo will give $5 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.