AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —As the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo not only opens but opens this year celebrating 100 years of this great event, one of the new things in 2023 is the addition of a Fair & Rodeo Queen Contest.

The first Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Queen is Channing Wall. Contestants were interviewed, judged on horsemanship, gave speeches, and then one person was chosen for this role.

Watch above as we introduce you to Channing Wall, why she competed for this title, and what that role entails as the Fair & Rodeo continues and throughout the next year.