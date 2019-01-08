First Full-Scale Health and Wellness Home of the Future Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Take a walk through the very first home built from the foundation-up with Jetson’s-like tech to help make people healthier, happier, and better-equipped to age-in-place – affordably– at home. Walk through the next-generation front door, into a foyer filled with natural light, freshly purified air, tailored temperatures, and a bevy of smart assistants to make your every wish its command. See a smart-appliance filled kitchen featuring movable walls, visible food storage, and integrated indoor food gardens. Of course, that’s just the start. The home of the future features hundreds of other smart upgrades including lighting that matches the body's circadian rhythms, soundproofing, sonic experiences of music, and other features that promote a better night's sleep and better health overall. Spurred by cutting-edge advancements in technology, science, architecture, sustainability, and the increasing demand by home for a better quality of life, the home of the future is here now.

Veteran consumer technology journalist Jennifer Jolly is breaking down the details of the home.

