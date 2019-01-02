First Friday Art Walk: Footwear, Fashion and Art Show
First Friday Art Walk at Arts in the Sunset is on Friday, January 4 from 5 to 9 p.m.
For the First Friday Art Walk of 2019 there will be a footwear and fashion art show at 6:30 p.m. in the Ann Crouch Event Center. Models from Anderson Model & Talent Agency will present the upcoming trends for comfortable walking shoes from Get Fit and Randy’s Shoes.
There will be a free concert with Kim & the Crash will follow the Fashion & Art Show. A food and cash bar provided by Cowboy Gelato Smokehouse will be available.
One lucky person attending will win a $500 Gift Certificate good to spend at a gallery of their choice!
