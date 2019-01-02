First Friday Art Walk: Footwear, Fashion and Art Show Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

First Friday Art Walk at Arts in the Sunset is on Friday, January 4 from 5 to 9 p.m.

For the First Friday Art Walk of 2019 there will be a footwear and fashion art show at 6:30 p.m. in the Ann Crouch Event Center. Models from Anderson Model & Talent Agency will present the upcoming trends for comfortable walking shoes from Get Fit and Randy’s Shoes.

There will be a free concert with Kim & the Crash will follow the Fashion & Art Show. A food and cash bar provided by Cowboy Gelato Smokehouse will be available.

One lucky person attending will win a $500 Gift Certificate good to spend at a gallery of their choice!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.