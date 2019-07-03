Firework Stand benefiting International Outreach

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — International Outreach is a non-profit that gives back to communities and charities worldwide. Recently, the non-profit took a group of volunteers on a mission trip to Belize. Dr. Mike Ross, a local orthodontist was one of the volunteers on the trip. Dr. Ross explained, “We went out there, we traveled around the different towns, treated a lot of kids, I think we saw over 400 kids. It was me and one other dentist from Cincinnati, Ohio, so two dentists and a lot of hygienists and quite a few assistants helping us out.”

The opportunity to serve internationally is something that Dr. Ross is grateful for. He stated, “It makes you appreciate life when you come back, you realize how blessed we are in the United States and just the little things we take for-granted everyday and so it definitely gave me the bug, I want to do a lot more mission trips now.”

Daniel’s Heating and Air Company also plays a large role in the work International Outreach does. “Basically installing air conditioners in churches, schools, other kind of public venues where they just basically travel around and anyone that needs an air conditioner, they kind of go and service it,” Dr. Ross said.

In time for the 4th of July, International Outreach has a firework stand. Dr. Ross stated, “All the proceeds, all the money whether it’s food and drinks or fireworks all goes towards International Outreach.” The goal of the firework stand is to raise money for the organization and it’s mission while also sharing what International Outreach does with the community.

The firework stand is located off of Washington and the loop at 8827 FM 1541. Fireworks are illegal in the Amarillo city limits, so be mindful of that when you are planning to set off your fireworks. Firework sales are illegal after midnight on the 4th of July.

For more information about International Outreach visit their website or Facebook.