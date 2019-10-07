Fire Prevention Week: “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Home escape planning and practice can help make the most of those minutes, giving everyone enough time to get out safely.

As the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, NFPA is promoting “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape™!” as the theme for this year’s campaign, (October 6-12), reinforcing that everyday people who motivate their households to be truly prepared in the event of a home fire can have a life-saving impact.

Susan McKelvey shares the essentials of developing and practicing a home escape plan and provides related home fire safety tips and recommendations.

For more information, click here.