Fire Prevention Safety with Home Depot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Each year firefighters across the country respond to thousands of house fires, a number of them deadly. Among the deadly house fires, most of them occur in houses that don’t have working smoke alarms.

It’s suggested that you change the batteries in your smoke alarm when the time changes, and replace the entire smoke alarm every 10 years. Home Depot carries a number of smoke alarms and combinations smoke/carbon monoxide alarms with a 10 year battery life meaning you don’t have to replace the batteries, just replace the device every decade.

When it comes to smoke alarms you should have one in every bedroom and one on every level of your home. For carbon monoxide alarms you should have one in every room and one on every level of the home.

Experts say make sure you’ve got working carbon monoxide alarms and remind people not to leave their vehicle running in a closed garage which can cause a buildup of carbon monoxide.

Home Depot also has a number of fire extinguishers for your home or business. It’s suggested that you have on on every level of your home as well as the kitchen and the garage. Around this time of year firefighters see a number of kitchen fires so having a fire extinguisher handy is key.

Also you and your family need to know how to use a fire extinguisher. Experts say use the P.A.S.S. acronym meaning pull the pin, aim the nozzle at the base of the fire, squeeze the trigger, and sweep the fire extinguisher side to side.

Experts also suggest you have an escape plan in case of a fire and that you practice it with your family. Have two ways out of every room, have an outside meeting place, practice the escape plan at night and during the day, and teach children to escape on their own.

