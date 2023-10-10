AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The colder temperatures will continue to move into our area, and it’s important to remember some safety tips for our infants and toddlers.

Dr. Teresa Baker, Co-Director of the InfantRisk Center says that children in homes without a working smoke alarm are at greater risk of fire-related death and injury in the event of a fire. If a fire happens, you’ll only have minutes to get to safety, so it’s important to check the smoke alarms in your home and make sure they work, and that there is a smoke alarm on each level of the home. It’s also a good time to check your carbon monoxide alarms and make sure they’re on each level of the home. Dr. Baker says it’s also important to make sure you’ve got an escape plan in the event of a fire.

When it comes to having heaters in the home, children should be kept at least three feet away from a portable heater or stovetop, and make sure kids and pets are being closely supervised when the heaters are on. It’s also important you make sure the heater is turned off when you leave a room. Heating appliances where the surface becomes warm or hot aren’t recommended for baby rooms.

Dr. Baker warns that heaters inside a baby’s room need to be monitored because too much heat can cause suffocation or even SIDS or other breathing issues.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com