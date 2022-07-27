AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amazon Prime has launched a unique romance show called “The One That Got Away”.

The One That Got Away follows six singles, each searching for their soulmate, as they embark on a never-before-seen quest for love, and are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections. Whether it’s a high school classmate whose crush always went unrequited, or the kind stranger who offered a helping hand five years ago, the potential partners are sure to be dramatic. One by one, people from their past enter through “The Portal” to surprise them and take their shot at love in this time-traveling, experimental dating series.

Elan Gale (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island) serves as executive producer and showrunner with Gabe Turner (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and Caroline Roseman (Ex on the Beach, An Audience with Adele) also serving as executive producers. The One That Got Away is produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions.

The One That Got Away will be the first release from Prime Video’s slate of reality shows to premiere this summer. Forever Summer: Hamptons will premiere all eight episodes in July and Cosmic Love will premiere all 10 episodes in August. These three will join Prime Video’s unscripted hits like Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, now streaming on Prime Video, and Making the Cut, returning for Season Three this summer.