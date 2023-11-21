AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Goins is this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Stephanie Goins, the annual giving officer for the Amarillo Area Foundation and the city’s recently named Black Woman of the Year. Goins, who grew up in Midland and spent time in the Metroplex before moving to Amarillo, shares with host Jason Boyett about how she discovered her niche in the nonprofit world, and why the generosity of local residents stands out from other communities in the state. She also discusses the impact and focus of The Panhandle Gives, the annual charitable giving campaign currently underway through November 23. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty and La-Z-Boy of Amarillo.