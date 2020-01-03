AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Financial literacy is an important and necessary life skill. While we don’t widely see it in every classroom, it has been a formal part of the American education system for more than a century and momentum is building as more states adopt mandates to require financial education in high schools.

Billy Hensley is the president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education. He joins us today to talk more about how Texas ranks when it comes to financial literacy instruction.