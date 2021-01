AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Plano-based Oceans Healthcare today announced the opening of a new inpatient psychiatric hospital in Amarillo. Co-located within Vibra Hospital at 7501 Wallace Blvd., Oceans Behavioral Hospital Amarillo will provide inpatient services, including individual and group therapies, medication management, mental health education and treatment for co-occurring health issues, under the supervision of board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrists. The hospital will treat adults age 50 and older, a population often overlooked in the behavioral health care continuum.

Mental and behavioral health care access concerns are among the top three health issues facing seniors in the Amarillo community, according to the most recent Community Health Assessment. In 2018 the city experienced a 17% increase in individuals indicating they had sought out mental health services. The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance sees expanding mental health care as a key initiative to support the health of the Amarillo community.