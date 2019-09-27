Final Trip to the Canyon Farmers Market

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The final Canyon Farmers Market of the season will coincide with Canyon’s Annual Autumn Street Fest put on by the City of Canyon.

The Farmers Market and Street Fest is on Saturday, September 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be a pet parade (three categories, best dressed, most talented and most potential), live music, pumpkin painting, and more. Also, stores and restaurants will be participating as well.

Canyon Farmers Market

