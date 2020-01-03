Filling the skilled trades gap

Consider this – you need a new roof, plumbing work, or even a new house, but there’s no one available to do the job. Analysts predict more than 3 million skilled trade jobs will remain open by 2028 as the labor gap widens and generations of skilled trade workers retire.

To raise awareness of the need for skilled trades workers, more than 300 high school students interested in the trades got together to build for a great cause.

Matt Risinger, a top professional contractor, joins us from the event with details.