Festival Por la Vida Featuring Mike Silva Coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Coming up on September 4th, Mike Silva’s Festival Por

After a trajectory of around 30 years doing festivals around Latin America,

Europe, Africa and the United States, Mike Silva International brings Festival Por

La Vida to Amarillo Texas.

A Christian family festival whose vision is to produce a great impact in the

community and generate a change through the good news of salvation, under

the concept of #GoodLife #GoodMusic and #GoodNews.

GoodLife for the impact on the community through a fair for the whole family.

GoodLife for the impact on the community through a fair for the whole family. Together with different organizations that work every day for the benefit of the community, starting at 12 noon we will have inflatable games, balloons, face painting, soccer, car show, helicopters and much much more!

GoodMusic with our guests of international fame who arrive to delight us with their music from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Phil Wickham, Barak, Miel San Marcos, DJ Overcome and Throne Studio.

GoodNews Evangelist Mike Silva has had the privilege of having shared the message of good news in more than 35 countries around the world.

For more information click here.

