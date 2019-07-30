Feeling Wild & Free on 83

Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The towns of Canadian, Wheeler, Shamrock, Wellington, and Childress have each scheduled four days full of fun from Thursday, August 1st through Sunday, August 4th as part of Wild & Free on 83.

Some of the things on tap for Wild & Free on 83 include live music, art exhibits, scavenger hunts, helicopter tours, clay shoots, cookouts, block parties, golf tournaments, star watching, wine tasting and much more!

Area residents are invited to discover the rich heritage of these communities by visiting points of interest in each town while enjoying events scheduled throughout the day.

A full calendar of events for the five towns is available at WildAndFree83.com. There, you can also find a full list of hotels, restaurants and shopping options.