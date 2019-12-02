FC Amarillo gearing up for upcoming season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FC Amarillo are getting geared up for the new soccer season.

Bombers were asked to join the Major Arena Soccer League/M2. The new season starts December 15th.

FC Amarillo will play teams from Mexico to Austin to Colorado to ABQ to Wichita Falls to Wichita, Kansas.

The season starts December and goes through April with playoff and Championship.

Due to the new schedule, the team has partnered with the Kids Inc in Hereford to play pro games.