AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —

Mardi Gras parades are rolling …. Floats and marching bands have been parading up and down the streets of New Orleans since the Mardi Gras season kicked off on King’s Day, January 6.

And while it’s just an ordinary Tuesday in most places, in New Orleans, it’s FAT TUESDAY.

Mardi Gras Day is the culmination of the two-month carnival season. On Mardi Gras Day alone, more than one million revelers will line the long parade routes well before dawn in anticipation of hundreds of decorative floats and scores of marching bands.

Interesting Mardi Gras Facts:

The Krewe of Rex, the oldest parade, has been parading on Mardi Gras Day for 151 years.

Mardi Gras, which in French means “Fat Tuesday,” has been held in New Orleans since 1837.

Mardi Gras floats first appeared in 1857.

More than 70 parades roll through the streets of New Orleans during Carnival Season with tens of thousands of maskers on board throwing millions of beads, trinkets and toys.

Mardi Gras has been a legal holiday in New Orleans since 1875.

The tradition of throwing items from the floats to parade-goers dates back to Renaissance Europe. In New Orleans, the first person to do so was a Krewe (the name of a carnival organization) member dressed as Santa Claus in the 1880s.

Revelers of all ages are encouraged to join float riders by dressing up and masking on Mardi Gras Day.

Fat Tuesday is celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday, the start of the 40-day solemn Lenten season observed by Christians which leads up to Easter Sunday.

Mardi Gras operations include some of the most complex event logistics in the world as New Orleans sees several consecutive days and nights of nonticketed events involving one million plus people in the crowds that stretch several miles long.

For more information on next year’s celebration click here.