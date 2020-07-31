Farmers to Families: Food Distribution Event Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Services of Hope is partnering with the Martha Bridgewater Nickerson Foundation and others to distribute food on August 1st at 9 a.m.

This event will be at the Hamlet Shopping Center located at 2650 Dumas Highway. People can enter off 24th street and use the Dumas Drive access road to get to the shopping center.

As the pandemic continues, and the added unemployment benefits set to end, more and more families are in need of food items.

Farmers to Families is a program authorized under the third stimulus package.