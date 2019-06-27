Farmer’s Market Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette from Brent’s Cafe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Farmers Market Salad

Ingredients:

Spring Greens

Oyster Mushrooms

Zucchini

Squash

Grilled Red Onion

Grilled Baby Carrots

Roasted Corn

Fresh Vine Ripened Tomatoes

Shaved Manchego Cheese

Procedure:

Soak the whole ears of corn in water for 10 minutes and grill whole for 20 minutes on the grill. Shuck the corn and slice into wheels.

Toss the Red onion and baby carrots in olive oil season to taste and grill until tender. Slice your fresh vegetables and toss with the dressing and greens.

Top with the grilled vegetables and shaved manchego cheese and serve

Citrus Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1 clove of minced garlic

1/2 minced shallot

1 orange juiced

1 lemon juiced

1 lime juiced

1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Brent’s Cafe strives to obtain most of their produce from local farms. All of the vegetables used in this dish are from farms located around the Texas Panhandle.

You can get fresh local vegetables from the Amarillo Community Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 1000 S. Polk or at the Canyon Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon located at 4th Avenue and 15th Street.

Brent’s Cafe

3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B

806-398-2160