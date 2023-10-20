AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FARE (Food Allergy Research Education) and CVS have partnered to provide children and families with food allergies with safe, inclusive ways to participate in Halloween activities, as well as other holidays involving the top food allergens.

Recent data shows that 1 in 10 people are affected by food allergies and intolerances. And every 3 minutes, someone is in the ER due to food allergies.

CVS Pharmacy as 100+ non-food treats in more than 7,000 stores nationwide and online, many of them under $5. When you go in store, there will be Teal Pumpkin offerings and signage visible for shoppers.

Check out FARE’s website here for more information about what FARE does, and about the Teal Pumpkin project.