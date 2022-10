AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Kathy Tortoreo, director of behavioral health and fitness at Family Support Services joined us on Studio 4 to talk about how FSS is recognizing the month.

The Domestic Violence Awareness Walk is on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. and will start and end at Legal Aid Northwest Texas on 203 SW 8th Ave.