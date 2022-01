AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout the Amarillo area, the demand for COVID-19 treatment has also increased, with more and more people wanting information regarding monoclonal antibody infusions.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have received various monoclonal antibody treatments as a way to treat certain groups of individuals who test positive for COVID-19. These treatments have included bamlanivimab, regeneron and sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody infusion treatment which has shown effectiveness against the omicron variant, the most recent variant of COVID-19.