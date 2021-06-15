Family Support Services Offering Safe Space for Teens to Express Themselves

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Family Support Services is launching a twice-weekly group called “Future Power”.

It’s a safe space for teens to express themselves and connect with others.

Family Support Services says their goal is to help teens gain tools needed for personal growth, healthy coping skills, and building healthy relationships.

The group is open for teens 14 to 16 years of age and they meet Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Polk Street United Methodist Church.

To register for this group or for more information on FSS, contact Family Support Services.