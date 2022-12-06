AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s only December, but Family Support Services is looking ahead to February and their Mardi Gras Party.

They want this to be the biggest year for the event and expect 800+ people to experience music, casino games, and much more.

EVENT: 13th Annual FSS Mardi Gras Party Saturday Feb. 11, 7-11 Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. Expecting 800+ guests.

Tickets $65, Tables of 8 $500, VIP Couples $250 – Call 806-342-2503, email jcampbell@fss-ama.org, or order online at bit.ly/MardiGrasParty2023. SPECIAL EARLY BIRD TABLES – $475 if ordered by Dec. 31st.

Sponsorships $500-$10,000. VIP Couples $250. Call 806-342-2503 or email jcampbell@fss-ama.org.