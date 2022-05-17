AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Family Support Services has a number of resources available for those who need help.

According to Mental Health America:

· nearly one in five American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year;

· 46% of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition sometime in their life, and half of those people will develop conditions by the age of 14;

· Number of Youth (aged 12-17) with Major Depression: 3.7 million;

· Number of US Adults with PTSD: 12 million;

· Number of US Adults with Suicidal Thoughts: 11.4 million.

Family Support Services provides therapeutic counseling and treatment for mental health issues to more than 1,000 people each year. The agency offers services to adults, children, couples and families. Services include specialized therapies for PTSD and trauma survivors, play therapy, trauma-informed yoga therapy, and Telehealth. Services are available in English and Spanish.

FSS also offers a program for loved ones left behind by suicide. The LOSS (Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide) is especially important since Potter and Randall counties have nearly three times the state average of suicides per capita and rank among the nation’s highest for deaths by suicide. A Survivor of Suicide is five times more likely to attempt or die by suicide themselves.

FSS offers mental health services on a sliding scale based on income, with grants available for some services.

We would appreciate the opportunity to discuss the importance of mental health awareness, the types of help available, and ways people can be pro-active for themselves and their families.