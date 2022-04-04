AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Family Support Services is bringing awareness to the issue of sexual assault in the Amarillo area.

FSS says the spring season is their busiest season when it comes to sexual assault related calls, but they’ve also seen a growing number of calls each month.

FSS provides in-person and virtual services including legal and medical advocacy, support groups, case management and access to the Emergency Safe House and 24-Hour Helpline.

FSS’ Prevention Education Division will be working throughout the month to share information about sexual assault prevention with the community.

The helpline if you need help is 806.374.543 or you can visit their website for more information.

Sexual Assault Statistics

During fiscal year 2021, Family Support Services:

· Provided advocacy and intervention for 976 adults and children affected by sexual assault.

· Answered 5,823 sexual assault-related calls on the 24-7 Helpline.

In Texas (provided by the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault):

· 70% of sexual assaults are committed by a perpetrator known or related to the victim.

· 2 in 5 women have been sexually assaulted.

· 1 in 5 men have been sexually assaulted.

· 6.3 million Texans have experienced some form of sexual assault in their lifetime.

In the U.S. (provided by RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization):

· Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted.

· Every 9 minutes, that victim is a child.

· The majority of sexual assaults occur at or near the victim’s home.

· Females ages 16-19 are 4 times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault.

· Women ages 18-24 who are college students are 3 times more likely than women in general to experience sexual violence. Females of the same age who are not enrolled in college are 4 times more likely.