AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Familia- A Fundraiser for Migrant Justice is this Sunday, July 21 at 806 Coffee and Lounge, 2812 SW 6th from 3 to 10 p.m.

This will be a family-friendly event featuring speakers, education on what’s happening at the border, voter registration, music, dance and more.

Featured Musicians:

Rupert the Duke

Maggie Burt

Keitha Jones

DJ Fish Lips

Bad Grammar

Vamping